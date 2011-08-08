Shares in Weir Group fall 7.5 percent as investors continue to shy away from equities in a flight from risk, as sovereign debt concerns in the U.S. and Europe threaten to stifle global growth.

Traders said Weir's shares were also being impacted by a downgrade from Morgan Stanley, which cut its rating on the capital goods firm to "equal-weight" from "overweight" on valuation grounds.

Citing the note, traders say Morgan Stanley sees, in the near-term, the stock as effectively 'up with events', while peer companies in similar end-markets have become more circumspect in recent weeks.

Weir's shares have fallen more than 27 percent in the last ten trading days, with Citigroup saying the market is pricing in a 27 percent earnings per share downgrade to its 2012 forecasts for the engineering sector.

Singer Capital Markets, meanwhile, says stocks in the capital goods sector are suffering from their liquidity.

"When funds find themselves forced to sell positions in panicked markets, the most liquid stocks bear the brunt of selling simply because they can be sold."

