The FTSE Small Cap index drops 1.8 percent, tracking a similar-sized fall by the FTSE 100 index, also down 1.8 percent, while the FTSE 250 slides 2.7 percent.

Hampson Industries plunges nearly 25 percent after the British aero engineer says it expects its U.S.-based Odyssey tooling business to perform worse than its earlier first-half and full-year outlook.

Investec Securities withdraws its previous "buy" rating and 36 pence price target on Hampson and describes the news as "disappointing."

International Ferro Metals rises 14 percent after the South African firm says it is looking to ramp up to full production at its first furnace from mid-September and the first delivery of ore has been received at its plant from the new mining operations at Sky Chrome.

"A positive in-line statement that should help provide some relief after recent sell-off. Remains a deep value recovery play, with operation risk starting to recede," Numis Securities says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

