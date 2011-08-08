The FTSE Small Cap index closes 2.8 percent lower, mirroring sharp falls by the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, down 3.4 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

Hampson Industries drops 23.4 percent after the British aero engineer says it expects its U.S.-based Odyssey tooling business to perform worse than its earlier first-half and full-year outlook.

Investec Securities withdraws its previous "buy" rating and 36 pence price target on Hampson and describes the news as "disappointing."

Chariot Oil & Gas gains 3.3 percent as the oil explorer secures oil major BP as a partner to help it look for oil off the coast of Namibia.

Broker Collins Stewart, which has a "buy" rating on Chariot, say the conclusion of the long-awaited farm-out deal should remove any scepticism regarding the potential of the exploration programme off the coast of Namibia.

