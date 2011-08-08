European shares stay sharply weaker as stocks on Wall Street tumble in early trade on investor jitters after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 1.7 percent at 959.37 points, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 1.5 to 2.2 percent.

In Europe, automobile shares , down 5.8 percent, feature among the top decliners on worries a slower growth in the global economy will hurt demand for vehicles.

