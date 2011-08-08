Shares in Max Petroleum climb 4.4 percent, bucking the weaker trend on the FTSE Small Cap index , after the oil and gas explorer focused on Kazakhstan announces two successful well results in the East Kyzylzhar I and Uytas prospects.

"We have now made five field discoveries since we renewed our post-salt exploration programme in January 2010, with another three post-salt prospects to test this quarter alone," Robert B. Holland, executive co-chairman of Max Petroleum, says in a statement.

Merchant Securities says in a note: "The excellent results post-salt present the company as a serial winner going in to drill its first deep well, the EMBA-B prospect in a pre-salt horizon at circa 6,000 metres of depth."

