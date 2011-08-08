Here is a table of European indexes year-to-date performance:
YTD perofmance 2010 performance
(percent) (percent)
STOXX Europe 600 -15.4 8.63
DAX -12.6 16.06
FTSE 100 -12.3 8.99
CAC 40 -15.8 -3.34
IBEX 35 -12.5 -17.43
FTSE MIB -20.9 -13.22
PSI 20 -19.0 -10.34
BEL 20 -17.1 2.67
AEX -18.5 5.74
SMI -21.1 -1.68
ATX -25.4 16.39
ATG -29.2 -35.62
OMX Stockholm 30
-20.5 21.42
OMX Copenhagen 20
-19.6 35.91
OMX Helsinki 25
-30.9 29.32
OBX -19.5 18.00
S&P 500 -6.9 12.78
Dow Jones -2.9 11.02
