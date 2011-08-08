Here is a table of European indexes year-to-date performance:

YTD perofmance 2010 performance

(percent) (percent)

STOXX Europe 600 -15.4 8.63

DAX -12.6 16.06

FTSE 100 -12.3 8.99

CAC 40 -15.8 -3.34

IBEX 35 -12.5 -17.43

FTSE MIB -20.9 -13.22

PSI 20 -19.0 -10.34

BEL 20 -17.1 2.67

AEX -18.5 5.74

SMI -21.1 -1.68

ATX -25.4 16.39

ATG -29.2 -35.62

OMX Stockholm 30

-20.5 21.42

OMX Copenhagen 20

-19.6 35.91

OMX Helsinki 25

-30.9 29.32

OBX -19.5 18.00

S&P 500 -6.9 12.78

Dow Jones -2.9 11.02

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net