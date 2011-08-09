The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.8 percent in early trade, faring slightly better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 , which each shed 2 percent.

Property consultancy DTZ falls 8.0 percent after appointing its head of UK and Ireland, John Forrester, to group chief executive after Paul Idzik resigns from the company, which is mulling possible bids for its shares.

British oil explorer Rockhopper jumps 30 percent as it says an oil discovery in the Falkland Islands extended to west of the original well, adding to hopes that the oil find is large enough to open up a new province in the remote British territory.

