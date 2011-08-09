Shares in Rockhopper jump 26 percent after the British explorer says that an oil discovery in the Falkland Islands extends to west of the original Sea Lion appraisal well, adding to hopes that the oil find is large enough to open up a new province in the remote British territory.

"The well has confirmed significant reservoir development and hydrocarbon charge in the currently interpreted mid case area, significantly de-risking the Sea Lion project," Canaccord Genuity says in a note.

"Ahead of a formal mid case resource update we have left our net asset value-derived price target of 593 pence per share unchanged whilst noting scope for material upside."

Argos Resources , which has acreage which borders Rockhoppers to the wes, rises 5.6 percent.

