Shares in InterContinental Hotels jump 2.2 percent, the sole gainer as the FTSE 100 index plunges 3.8 percent, with the world's No.1 hotelier issuing a confident outlook statement as it reports improved first-half trading, prompting both Panmure Gordon and Numis Securities to repeat "buy" ratings and 1,650 pence price targets on the stock.

InterContinental, which runs over 4,400 hotels, posts first-half operating profits up 23 percent at $269 million beating a company compiled consensus of $256 million, while half-year sales rose 10 percent to $850 million.

"With an industry backdrop of low supply and strong demand we continue to believe the IHG investment case remains compelling given the ongoing U.S. hotel recovery, asset disposals (and likely subsequent cash returns to shareholders) and material exposure to long-term structural growth in China and India," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Meanwhile Numis says: "The outlook statement is positive and we would expect some consensus upgrades, despite the worsening macro backdrop."

And CFD specialists Prime Markets believes that as bargain hunters come in to bottom fish the markets, "Intercontinental Hotels will appear as an increasingly compelling leisure sector play for recovery, with clear charting and technical reference targets, including an oversold relative strength index below 20, currently supporting the fundamentals."

To see InterContinental's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net