The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 2.5 percent by midday, underperformngly lesser falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, as equity markets rally from hefty lows in volatile trade.

Property consultancy DTZ falls 9.5 percent after appointing its head of UK and Ireland, John Forrester, to group chief executive after Paul Idzik resigns from the company, which is mulling possible bids for its shares.

Coolabi gains 18.3 percent as the intellectual property media company, which has established brands such as Purple Ronnie, says it has received an approach from a third party regarding a possible offer.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net