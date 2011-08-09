Shares in Greggs shed 5.7 percent, bucking a 0.2 percent rally by the volatile FTSE 250 index, as the high street baker reports a decline in first-half pretax profit and says trading conditions have been tougher than anticipated, with Oriel Securities repeating its "sell" rating on the stock.

Greggs, which has over 1,500 shops across Britain, says first-half pretax profit before exceptional items fell to 17.3 million pounds, down from 18.6 million the year before.

"Greggs' Interims were poor and there is little chance that the company will return to growth in H2. Difficult sales conditions continue to prevail and with commodity prices staying high, the pressure on margins will persist," Oriel says in a note.

The broker expects to cut its bottom of the range pretax profit forecast for Greggs by 5-6 percent for this year and next.

"Whilst we believe that management has done a good job so far to fend off wider structural and economic issues, it is getting harder still to hold back the tide," the broker adds.

