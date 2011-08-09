The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.1 percent, lagging rallies by by both the blue chips and the mid caps , which end up 1.9 percent and 2.3 percent respectively in very volatile trade.

Rockhopper jumps 48.2 percent after the explorer says that an oil discovery in the Falkland Islands extends to west of the original Sea Lion appraisal well, adding to hopes that the oil find is large enough to open up a new province in the remote British territory.

"The well has confirmed significant reservoir development and hydrocarbon charge in the currently interpreted mid case area, significantly de-risking the Sea Lion project," Canaccord Genuity says in a note.

Property consultancy DTZ falls 3.7 percent after appointing its head of UK and Ireland, John Forrester, to group chief executive after Paul Idzik resigns from the company, which is mulling possible bids for its shares.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net