Shares in Serco gain 2.6 percent, outperforming the FTSE 100 index, as Liberum Capital double-upgrades its rating for the outsourcing group to "buy" from "sell" based on the resilience of Government spending, combined with valuation.

"Whilst there is U.S. budget exposure and earnings might miss very slightly, a CY 2012 P/E of 11.6 times is too low and the recent 8 percent underperformance relative to Capita seems unjustified," Liberum says in a note also raising its target price to 540 pence from 510 pence.

"Serco's earnings are like bonds, or at least like, good bonds. We would not rule out 1-2 percent downgrades, but much more than that is unlikely. It is a safe haven stock .. But its oversold," the broker adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net