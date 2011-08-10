Shares in Weir Group gain 8.5 percent, bouncing back after recent sharp falls in tandem with the FTSE 100 index, up 1.6 percent, as Goldman Sachs upgrades the engineer to its "Conviction Buy" list.

"Weir's share price is down circa 23 percent since July 26, 2011, which we believe offers a compelling entry point," Goldman says, trimming its target price to 3,250 pence from 3,300 pence, which still offers 91 percent upside potential.

The broker points out that in a recent note on "Structural winners and cyclical chasers" it highlighted Weir as most aligned to the major global trends that Goldman believes will drive top-line growth and sector-relative outperformance.

"Weir has been among the most efficient managers of capital, reinvesting profits to generate incremental returns, a trend we expect to continue," Goldman says

The broker also adds Weir to its UK Relative Value List as an "outperform", with peer Laird added as an "underperform".

