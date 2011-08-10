Shares in Standard Life jump 8 percent, the third top riser on a 1.6 percent higher FTSE 100 index, as forecast-beating first-half results from the insurer prompt Panmure Gordon to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "hold".

"Standard Life has reported a strong set of H1 figures with the effect of the transformational programme finally starting to come through in the results, with IFRS pre-tax operating profit at £262m (+44 percent) some 32 percent ahead of expectations," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker says IFRS consensus earnings forecasts for Standard Life will need to rise for 2013 as they are either too low or management LTIPS (Long Term Investment Plan) won't pay out.

Panmure says Standard Life's shares are trading at a 46 percent discount to its June 30 2011 embedded value, delivers an attractive 7.8 percent dividend yield, has fallen 19 percent in the last month, and now offers 38 percent upside to its unchanged target price of 240 pence, hence its upgrade.

