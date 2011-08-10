Shares in Ashmore rise 5.3 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades the fund manager to "outperform" from "neutral", saying that debt concerns in both Europe and the United States makes emerging market (EM) debt more attractive.

Credit Suisse says it has tracked emerging markets yields and has noted a general inverse relationship to the share price of Ashmore, which specialises in emerging markets. It says Ashmore's share price decline, about 13 percent in a month, has not been associated with any rise in EM yields but rather general market weakness.

It says the beta decline presents a good buying opportunity to benefit from the long-term structural growth trends the broker envisages towards greater appetite for local currency EM debt, towards which Ashmore is well geared.

"We believe the recent US credit rating downgrade to AA+ and continued concerns over European credit markets further enhances the attractiveness of EM debt as investors seek diversification," Credit Suisse says.

The broker keeps its target price for Ashmore at 460 pence, about 22 percent higher than the current price.

