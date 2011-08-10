Shares in Barclays rise 3 percent as WestLB raises its recommendation on the UK bank to "buy" from "add", while Citigroup names the firm as a most preferred stock.

"We change our rating from add to buy (on Barclays) due to above average capital ratios, below average exposure to Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy sovereign debt as a proportion of core tier 1 capital, and significant recent share price weakness," WestLB says in a note.

Barclays shares have fallen more than 30 percent in the last two weeks as investors have become concerned over the banks' exposure to the sovereign debt troubles engulfing the euro zone and the United States.

WestLB cuts its target for the UK bank to 220 pence from 335 pence but says that still leaves Barclays trading at a circa 35 percent discount to the sector.

Citigroup says: "The market has over-discounted concerns over regulation and profitability of the BarCap franchise."

