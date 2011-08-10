Shares in Man Group add 6.8 percent, a top gainer on a volatile FTSE 100 index, boosted by recent director share buying and after the hedge fund manager reported that the net asset value at its flagship AHL fund rose by 1.9 percent last week.

Man Group's three highest profile directors spent almost 300,000 pounds on the hedge fund manager's flagging stock, according to a regulatory filing released after the market close on Tuesday.

Man Group's Chief Executive Peter Clarke and Finance Director Kevin Hayes bought 50,000 shares each at a price of 183.7445 pence per share, while Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Roman has paid 181.55 pence a share for his 50,000-share haul.

"It's always good to see top directors putting their hands in their pockets to buy shares, especially in this market, and hedge funds look to have been doing OK out of the carnage anyway," said one London-based trader.

Investors in hedge funds bucked the trend for shedding risk last month and parked fresh money with managers they back to profit in the global debt crisis, data from GlobeOp Financial Services showed on Tuesday.

