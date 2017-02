Shares in United Utilities rise 2.4 percent as HSBC raises its recommendation on Britain's largest listed water utility to "overweight" from "neutral".

HSBC says United Utilities offers investors visibility and stability, despite cost pressures, with focus on regulated water, 5.6 percent yield and growth of RPI+2 percent set until 2015.

HSBC, however, cuts its target price to 650 pence from 680 pence, citing cost increases including unrecoverable private sewer operating expenditure.

