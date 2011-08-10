The FTSE Small Cap index is up 1.5 percent early on, tracking similar gains by the FTSE 250 index, ahead 1.3 percent, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.6 percent in volatile trade.

French Connection jump 11.6 percent as the high street fashion retailer says, in a trading update, that it sees first-half profits in-line with management expectations, and it is approaching the Winter 2011 season with confidence, with wholesale orders ahead of last year.

"The stock is, in our view, oversold having declined by just over 40 percent in the last quarter. To what extent will depend upon what happens to our forecasts," says Seymour Pierce, repeating its "buy" rating and 120 pence price target on French Connection.

Interserve gains 9.9 percent after the support services and construction group reports a 10 percent rise in first-half profits, and raises its interim dividend by 7 percent, prompting Brewin Dolphin to upgrade the stock to "buy" from "add."

Interserve's pretax profit was 8 percent ahead of Brewin's forecast.

