LONDON Aug 10 Shares in Beowulf Mining rise as much as 12 percent after it delayed a maiden resource estimate for its Kallak deposits in Northern Sweden until the fourth quarter because the size of the ore body is much larger than initially expected.

Beowulf has completed a drilling programme at the Kallak South deposit, which indicated the presence of more than 400 million tonnes of iron ore, and says drilling at Kallak North will test whether the two deposits are connected.

"We believe a good maiden resource will be key to reinvigorating the share price," says Shore Capital. "In particular, we expect a significant boost if the company can demonstrate that Kallak is one deposit."

Beowulf shares have fallen 65 percent since touching a record high in February.

