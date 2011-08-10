Shares in French Connection jump 11.6 percent after the fashion retailer says it sees first-half profits in-line with its expectations, and it is approaching the Winter 2011 season with confidence, with wholesale orders ahead of last year, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating.

"We leave our Jan 2012 pretax profit forecast of 8.8 million pounds unchanged this morning but, even trading on a non-cash-adjusted PE of 8 times, we see considerable value given the clear momentum and solid trading across the business," Numis says in a note.

The broker maintains its 135 pence target price.

