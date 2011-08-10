Shares in Dragon Oil gain 6.9 percent after the Turkmenistan-focused oil firm posts a 135 percent jump in first half profits on higher production and as the price of oil rose during the period.

"This is an excellent set of results and leads us to reiterate our outperform rating on the stock," Davy analyst Caren Crowley says, adding that the company's cost management is impressive.

Analysts at Citigroup say the results are strong and call Dragon Oil's intention to pay an interim dividend of 9 cents a "positive surprise."

