Shares in Micro Focus rally more than 20 percent after the British IT company says it enjoyed a better than expected first quarter, prompting Evolution Securities and Peel Hunt to upgrade their respective ratings to "buy" on the firm, on valuation grounds.

"Our Buy is not a case of a fundamentally attractive growth outlook or a great story; it's because this stock is now bombed out and cheap while being backed by cash generation, with FY forecasts implicitly looking reasonable," Evolution Securities says in a note.

Shares have fallen more than 40 percent from a May high and trade on just 8.9 times forward price earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows, despite the company exploring a number of approaches, including from U.S.-based private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International.

"We ascribe a very low probability to a deal happening, but think the shares have effectively priced out any chance of this," Evolution Securities says.

