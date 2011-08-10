Nestle shares rise 1.8 percent in strong volumes after raising its full-year outlook saying strong demand for key brands in emerging markets helped it post a forecast-beating 7.5 percent jump in underlying first-half sales.

Volumes are 83 percent of its 90-day daily average in the first two-and-a-half hours of trading.

The world's biggest food group said it expected full-year underlying sales growth at the top end of its long-term target range of 5-6 percent along with higher margins in constant currencies.

"Nestle, in common with the other two European large-cap food operators, Danone and Unilever , continues to benefit from both exposure to emerging markets and a commitment to vitality," Chris Wickham, analyst at Matrix, says.

"There is a clear case that Europe's food manufacturers are significantly more advanced than their American counterparts in both geography and vitality, yet they trade on similar P/E multiples. European food stocks look relatively good value, in our view."

Danone gains 1.3 percent, while Unilever is up 2.4 percent.

