Shares in TUI Travel rise 2 percent as Europe's biggest tour operator says it is on track to meet expectations for the full year on a strong performance from its British and Nordic businesses.

"The shares have been under considerable pressure recently and we would expect the market to react favourably to today's update," Numis says in a note, adding the company will continue to gain support from speculation of a possible bid from TUI AG.

Numis says the company's update is reassuring with regards to short term trading and increases its recommendation on the stock to "add" from "hold".

The group, majority owned by German group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE), reported a 57 percent rise in operating profit to 88 million pounds ($143 million) in its third quarter to end June, benefiting from the late timing of Easter.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net