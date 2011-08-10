Shares in Imagination Technologies gain 2.3 percent as Evolution Securities lifts its rating for the chip designer to "neutral" from "reduce", with the shares trading near its target price.

Evolution says in a note that after it cut its rating for Imagination to "reduce" at the firm's full-year results in June, the shares soon hit its 350 pence target price.

A strong set of results from Imagination's dominant customer, U.S. tech company Apple , then prompted a recovery, but the shares have been hit by the recent market turmoil.

"We think this is an appropriate base for the shares," Evolution says.

"Imagination should have plenty of growth potential beyond FY14, by which time (licensee) Mediatek will have introduced advanced graphics to low-end Asian handsets," the broker says.

