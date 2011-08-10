Shares in Essar Energy shed 1.6 percent, bucking the 1 percent rally by the FTSE 100 index, as Goldman Sachs downgrades the India-focused refiner and power generator from its "Conviction Buy" list.

Goldman also cuts its target price for Essar Energy to 460 pence from 575 pence but maintains its "buy" rating on the stock as it says Essar's growth potential is undervalued, with material upside potential if the company receives approval to develop its coal assets.

"However, with the timing of growth uncertain (due to delays to regulatory approvals in India) and rapidly increasing net debt, in the near term we believe there are better risk/reward opportunities elsewhere," the broker says in a note.

Goldman lowers its EPS estimates for Essar by 12 percent for 2011, 4 percent for 2012, and 8 percent for 2013 to account for higher interest rates in India and a higher turnaround cost for Essar's refinery this year.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net