The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 2.2 percent in midday trade, faring better than the midcaps , up 1.8 percent, and the blue chips , 1.0 percent firmer.

French Connection jumps 11.6 percent after the fashion retailer issues a trading update which Numis Securities describes as reassuring, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Dragon Oil gains nearly 9 percent after the Turkmenistan-focused oil firm posts a 135 percent jump in first-half profits on higher production and as the price of oil rose during the period.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net