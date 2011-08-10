The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, outperforming both the FTSE 250 index, down 2 percent, and the FTSE 100 index, down 3.1 percent.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum advances 5.7 percent after the company says its drilling report indicates the presence of 1-3 billion barrels of oil at one of its wells in Kurdistan.

"The company intimated that it still has to do flow testing - while this is positive news I'd probably wait until the results from the flow test before jumping to any conclusions about how commercial it could be," says Arbuthnot Securities, which has a "buy" rating on the stock with a 279 pence target.

Accsys Technologies is up 10.2 percent as the Dutch-based modified wood products firm issues an upbeat Interim Management Statement, the highlights of which include a new supply agreement for its Tricoya MDF panels and the grant of new patents for its Accoya wood product.

"The Q1 IMS contains a plethora of good news. Many of the items disclosed square with guidance at the time of the June preliminaries but they are welcome nevertheless," says Numis Securities in a note, repeating its "buy" rating.

