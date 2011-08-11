Goldman Sachs says while valuation alone is rarely enough to turn markets, crucially, we are now seeing tentative signs of more fundamental support.

"The ECB has started to buy Italian and Spanish debt pushing down spreads, and post the FOMC comments its economists' base case scenario now includes more QE later this year or in early 2012," Goldman Sachs equity strategists say in a note.

Moreover, the broker says, there are signs that the growth data is stabilising at a low level, although it adds that is not saying that the risks have disappeared, as it still believes there is a one in three chance of a U.S. recession in the next six to nine months.

Goldman says that post the recent fall in market prices the gap between the dividend yield and real bond yield has widened to more than 4 percent, close to the record high reached in early 2009.

And the broker says, similarly, the equity risk premium implied by current market prices is 7.9 percent on its estimates, higher than in March 2009 and circa 110 basis points higher than its macro model would suggest.

