Shares in Inmarsat gain 2.6 percent, boosted as Citigroup lifts its rating on the satellite operator to "buy" from "hold" in the wake of recent hefty share price falls.

"We argue the current market share price reflects most of the bad news and hence provides a good entry point," Citigroup says in a note.

Since posting first-half results on Aug. 4, Inmarsat has seen a drop of about 20 percent in its share price up until Wednesday's close.

Citigroup cuts its target price to 530 pence from 600 pence, mainly due to lower expectations for growth in the core mobile satellite services business.

