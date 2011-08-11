European stocks open sharply higher in a tentative rally, as reassuring comments from Societe Generale's CEO and France's renewed effort to trim its deficit ease fears over the euro zone debt crisis for now.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1.2 percent at 921.44 points after tumbling 4 percent to a two-year closing low on Wednesday.

Societe Generale rises 4 percent, bouncing back from a 14.7 percent drop on Wednesday.

