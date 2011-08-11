Shares in GKN gain 2.2 percent, outperforming a 1.7 percent higher FTSE 100 index, as Credit Suisse upgrades its rating for the automotive and aerospace parts group to "outperform" from "neutral" as part of a review stress-testing earnings in the UK Capital Goods sector.

Credit Suisse also upgrades its stance for its mid cap engineering peer Morgan Crucible , to "neutral" from "underperform", with its shares up 2.5 percent.

However, Halma is the top FTSE 250 faller, down 2.5 percent as Credit Suisse cuts its rating to "underperform" from "neutral", while Spirax-Sarco sheds 0.5 percent, with the broker cutting it to "neutral" from "outperform" and removing the stock from its Small & Mid Cap Focus List.

Credit Suisse also downgrades Laird , up 0.8 percent, to "underperform" from "neutral".

"Recent weak macro data combined with significant market weakness suggests it is now prudent to consider negative as well as positive valuation scenarios and include this in our stock valuations," Credit Suisse says.

