The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.7 percent in early trade, underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps , up 2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Innovation Group jumps nearly 7 percent after the software firm wins a contract with RBS Insurance to handle its subsidence claims, prompting Panmure Gordon to hike its price target for Innovation to 27 pence from 25 pence, while repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing , which publishes the "Harry Potter" books in the UK, climbs almost 4 percent after it says its recent performance has been encouraging, with the company having seen a significant improvement in sales in July and early August.

