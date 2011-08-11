Shares in William Hill rise 3.5percent, outperforming a rallying FTSE 250 index, as JP Morgan upgrades its rating for the UK bookmaker to "neutral" from "underweight", preferring the firm's defensive qualities over peer Ladbrokes .

"William Hill has demonstrated a resilient retail division and sustainable growth in on-line (betting)," JP Morgan says in a note, while raising its earnings estimates by up to 17 percent.

"Our more bearish stance with Ladbrokes is predicated on a weaker performing retail and in particular on-line division, with the share price likely to be held back over M&A uncertainty."

JP Morgan downgrades Ladbrokes to "underweight" from "neutral" and cuts its earnings forecasts by 2 percent in 2011 and 2012.

On its new estimates, JP Morgan says William Hill trades at 9.1 times 2011 price earnings, compared Ladbrokes 8.7 times.

Ladbrokes is up 0.4 percent, underperforming the 1.4 percent increase by the mid cap index.

