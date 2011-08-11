Shares in Aquarius Platinum , the world's fourth-largest primary platinum producer, jump 7.5 percent to the top of the FTSE 250 leader board after the company unveils full-year results, with Seymour Pierce lifting its rating to "buy" from "add".

Seymour Pierce points out in a note that the company's share price is down by around 30 percent since mid-July and 16 percent in the last 12 months.

"While there have been production problems and growing concerns over the Zimbabwean government's indigenisation plans in regard to the company's 50 percent stake in the Mimosa mine, Aquarius has boosted its resource base by around 50 percent through two canny transactions which have helped to clarify growth over the medium and long term."

The broker says that, based on its numbers, Aquarius is trading at a discount of about 13 percent to its discounted cash flow valuation which uses the current metal spot prices and assumes that the company's stake in the Mimosa mine is cut to 24.5 percent immediately with no compensation.

If the current stake in Mimosa is maintained, this discount increases to 29 percent. "While there is clearly going to be short term volatility, we believe this gives a clear opportunity for investors," the broker says.

Aquarius posts a 40 percent rise in core profit as production rose, but says the strong rand has outweighed higher precious metal prices.

