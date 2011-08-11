Shares in Pivot Entertainment rise 3.9 percent after the media and entertainment company reports narrowing losses and turnover up 11.7 percent in the six months to May 31, 2011.

"Following extensive restructuring of the old First Artist Group during the last year, the new management now has a platform for the future development of Pivot Entertainment," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"The results show that the legacy issues are now almost fully resolved. New growth opportunities are being actively considered to enhance the underlying organic growth."

