Shares in Inchcape gain 3.2 percent, outperforming a 1.9 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as Arden Partners' analyst Nick Bubb upgrades his rating for the international car distributor and retailer to "buy" from "add".

"Last week saw the Inchcape share price fall back sharply, despite the better than expected interims, and at a time of global economic crisis it is sometimes tempting to think that a global retailer like Inchcape will blow up somewhere," Bubb says in a note, maintaining a 400 pence target price on the stock.

"But the management team have a very good record of managing their country exposure and profit streams, thanks to a proven, customer-based business model and Inchcape's positioning in the premium end of the car market," he adds.

Bubb says that with a recovery to pretax profits of at least 250 million pounds in 2012 looking on the cards, as Japanese car supply normalises, then he thinks the shares are looking cheap on a Price/Earnings of under 8.5 times for this year, given the strong long-term outlook for Inchcape's emerging markets exposure.

