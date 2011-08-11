Shares in Chariot Oil & Gas climb 2.5 percent, boosted as Investec Securities lifts its target price for the oil company to 549 pence from 348 pence following recent news of farm-out deals with BP and PGS .

"The entry of BP into Chariot's Southern acreage gives a huge endorsement to offshore Namibian petroleum assets, while PGS introduces a leading seismic player into the Central acreage," Investec says in a note.

The broker notes that drilling is set to commence in the first-half 2012, and it continues to apply a conservative valuation methodology prior to any success at the drillbit.

"The fact that Chariot have not farmed-out Northern acreage is positive in our view, as it leaves optionality value to farm-out in the future whilst maintaining operational control of the asset base," the broker says.

