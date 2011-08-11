Shares in Grainger gains 3 percent, outperforming a wobbly FTSE 250 index, up 0.2 percent, as the property developer issues a "resilient" trading update, with Peel Hunt repeating its "buy" rating and 140 pence price target on the stock.

Grainger says it made 79.5 million pounds of sales in the four months to end-July, with a further 40.5 million pounds worth in solicitors' hands or exchanged.

This takes Grainger's total sales pipeline for the year to 189.2 million pounds, up from 154.8 million pounds a year ago.

"Sales were on average +2.1 percent above LFL (like-for-like) Sept '10 valuations - an excellent result," says Peel Hunt.

The broker says Grainger shares have fallen circa 25 percent since a string of innovative deals led to a fully justified rally in their share price earlier in the year.

"Led by a management team which is delivering visible corporate deals to maximise value in a stagnant housing (market) we continue to see clear potential in Grainger's shares - trading at little over half estimated break-up," Peel Hunt adds, with the stock trading on a Sept 2011 prospective discount of -48 percent to Grainger's discounted cashflow-based net asset value.

