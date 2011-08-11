The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.9 percent in midday trade, faring better than the blue chips and the midcaps , up 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

BowLeven jumps more than 13 percent after the AIM-listed oil explorer says it has started drilling its closely-watched Sapele-3 well in Cameroon.

Psion sheds more than 3 percent after the mobile computing services provider reports a first-half loss and lower revenue, hurt by supply chain issues, with Evolution Securities cutting its target price for the firm to 65 pence from 90 pence.

