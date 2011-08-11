The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.7 percent higher, while the blue chips advances 3.1 percent, and the midcaps rise 2.5 percent.

Nautical Petroleum powers 15.3 percent ahead after the British oil explorer says an appraisal well on its Kraken discovery in the North Sea finds more oil than expected.

Pivot Entertainment adds 1 percent after the media and entertainment company reports narrowing losses and turnover up 11.7 percent in the six months to May 31, 2011.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net