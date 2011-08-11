Shares in Psion lose 3.4 percent after the mobile computing services provider reports a first-half loss on lower revenues, hurt by supply chain issues, with Evolution Securities cutting its target price for the firm to 65 pence from 90 pence.

Psion reports a pretax loss of 5.3 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 4.8 million pounds last year, on revenue down 4 percent at 81.4 million pounds.

But Psion says it is well-positioned to deliver profitable growth in the second-half.

Evolution points out that Psion's normalised operating loss of 3.9 mllion pounds was in line with the 4 million pounds forecast by Psion's management in its June trading statement.

However the broker thinks the guidance set by Psion's management for full year revenue growth of +5-8 percent is "aggressive, particularly in light of a weakening outlook for corporate capex."

"There is value in Psion but seeing a route to how this is crystallised is not clear. We remain Neutral on the stock," Evolution says.

