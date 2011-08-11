Shares in Nautical Petroleum power 16 percent ahead after the British oil explorer says an appraisal well on its Kraken discovery in the North Sea finds more oil than expected.

"Whilst this initial result is positive and may have implications for oil initially in place estimates, the main event will be the flow test results which are looking to prove commercial productivity from the field," Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose says.

The broker, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, adds that Nautical's shares have been hit badly along with the rest of the sector in recent weeks and they are now trading in-line with the value of the company's net cash.

