Shares in European advertising agencies fall back, led by France' Havas down 2.6 percent, as Deutsche Bank reduces its estimates and target prices for the sub-sector across the board.

"We make pre-emptive cuts to 2012 estimates, and acknowledge it is difficult to argue aggressively in favour of these names when consensus EPS is falling and macro confidence is so fragile," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"Agencies are GDP proxies, so in this environment we are more inclined to favour those stocks in Media which are not overly dependent on a benign macro to outperform," the broker adds.

Deutsche Bank says that having previously assumed 5-6 percent organic revenue growth for the sub-sector next year, it now assumes around 1.5-2 percent growth.

The broker thinks that is consistent with around 3 percent global GDP growth in 2012, and it results in 6-8 percent EPS downgrades for next year

Deutsche Bank reduces its target price for Havas to 3.5 euros from 4.0 euros, and for French peer Publicis to 34.50 euros from 41.50 euros.

The broker also cuts its target price for British blue chip WPP Group to 850 pence from 985 pence, and for mid cap Aegis Group to 135 pence from 150 pence.

However, Goldman adds WPP to its "Conviction Buy" list as it thinks the stock already prices in revenue deterioration next year of 1-2 percent.

"We think WPP is a valuation outlier and are comfortable to re-iterate our Buy. But we acknowledge consensus EPS is likely to fall for all advertising names," Deutsche Bank says.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net