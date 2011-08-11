European shares pare losses in volatile trade as Wall Street opens higher after data showing the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits drop to a four-month low last week.

In Europe, banking stocks feature among the worst performers on concerns about the outlook for French banks due to their exposure to the euro zone peripheral countries.

BNP Paribas and Societe Generale slip 3.1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.3 percent at 907.68 points after falling to a low of 891.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite gain 1.3 to 1.9 percent.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net