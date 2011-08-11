Shares in ARM Holdings gain 3.6 percent, outperforming a volatile FTSE 100 index, up 0.2 percent, as Goldman Sachs upgrades the chip designer to its "Conviction Buy" list.

"The recent pullback provides an attractive entry point into what we view as one of the most compelling structural growth stories in European Technology," Goldman says in a note.

"ARM remains at the nexus of the convergence of the handset and computing industries, and we believe the adoption in these areas is likely to provide the company with a significantly inflationary blended royalty rate that is not reflected in today's valuation," the broker adds.

Goldman says in the current flight to quality, it favours structural growth combined with first-quartile industry positioning, and ARM fits the bill.

The broker has an unchanged 800 pence 12 month price target on ARM.

