Shares in France's Societe Generale are the most actively traded banking stocks relative to their 90-day daily average, according to Reuters data.

Volumes on SocGen are more than four times its 90-day daily average, followed by BNP Paribas at three times and Credit Agricole at more than two-and-a-half times.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS , Erste Group Bank and KBC Groep are also actively traded compared to their daily average in the past 90 trading days.

