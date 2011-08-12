Stock markets may be approaching capitulation after the recent sell-off but other conditions for calling a bounce, such as further corporate earnings downgrades and the passing of risk events, are not met yet, HSBC says.

"In the meantime, we advise investors to buy stocks with good long-term growth prospects, relatively little short-term earnings risks that have become cheap," HSBC says in a note.

HSBC remains "overweight" U.S. equities, which are more defensive than European shares, and the emerging markets, whose growth prospects are still good, it says.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net